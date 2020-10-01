ZigZag Global returns to the eCommerce Expo for a second successive award win
I’m delighted the team has been able to continue to improve our returns platform despite the added difficulties the retail industry has faced this year.”LONDON, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZigZag Global has been named as the “Best eCommerce Technology Innovation & Best Product at eCommerce Expo” at the prestigious eCommerce Awards 2020. Repeating 2019’s feat, ZigZag’s returns management solution was once again recognised by eCommerce Expo for tech innovation that enhances reverse logistics.
Both eCommerce sales and return requests have skyrocketed this year as the world has shifted online. With returns proving a growing headache for retailers, ZigZag impressed the judges with its Dynamic Exchanges functionality which saves sales often lost in the returns process and improves the customer experience.
Retailer’s using ZigZag’s online portal are now able to offer their customers the option to exchange any item in their basket they wish to return with another from the retailer’s live catalogue of in-stock alternatives. After the customer has selected their most convenient carrier service, the chosen exchange can be sent immediately following the first scan from either the post office, drop-off location or at a home collection.
Dynamic Exchanges is another step towards making retail more sustainable. The technology also completely eliminates the need for a paper label to be included in the outbound label and reduces the amount of journeys needed to complete a sale.
ZigZag was the only company to win an award for advancing retail reCommerce at last night’s ceremony. The awards were judged by some of the most recognised professionals in the industry. Last year Al Gerrie, ZigZag Co-Founder and CEO, received the award on stage in front of 400 industry professionals. However, 2020's edition, like many events, was held completely only for the first time in its history.
Al Gerrie, Co-Founder and CEO of ZigZag commented: “It is the fifth year in a row ZigZag has picked up an award for innovation in eCommerce. I’m delighted the team has been able to continue to improve our returns platform despite the added difficulties the retail industry has faced this year. The eCommerce Expo hosts one of the industry’s most respected awards ceremonies and I’m pleased we are making a habit of winning there.
About ZigZag
ZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally. The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, over 200 carrier services, and 50 marketplaces in over 130 countries from a single integration.
ZigZag delivers the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally to reduce the cost, waste, and friction associated with returns; boost customer loyalty, and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.
