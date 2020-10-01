Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,137 in the last 365 days.

Voter Resource Tools to Help You Navigate the 2020 Election

Oct 1, 2020

By: Tori Agee, Manager, Political Affairs, FMI 

Voting Resources 2020 The U.S. in the last mile of the 2020 election! Not only is it a presidential year, there are also 35 Senate seats and 435 House seats on the ballot across the country. COVID-19 has had a massive effect on elections and FMI wants to make sure you stay up to date.  

We have launched a voting resources page making sure everyone has the necessary information on how to vote. In response to COVID-19, many states have issued vote-by-mail options and altered in-person voting procedures. We are proud to provide these voter resource tools to help you navigate the 2020 election process in your state. This website has all the tools you need to learn more about your voter registration status, polling locations, elected officials and the issues that matter to the food industry.  

Make sure to stay up to date with the new processes in your state by utilizing the State Election Updates Map for the latest developments on voting and elections across the country. 

If you have additional questions, please reach out to Tori Agee (tagee@fmi.org). FMI is happy to help with all voting and election questions you may have, as well as provide an update on current races. 

Voting Resources

You just read:

Voter Resource Tools to Help You Navigate the 2020 Election

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.