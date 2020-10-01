Oct 1, 2020

By: Tori Agee, Manager, Political Affairs, FMI

The U.S. in the last mile of the 2020 election! Not only is it a presidential year, there are also 35 Senate seats and 435 House seats on the ballot across the country. COVID-19 has had a massive effect on elections and FMI wants to make sure you stay up to date.

We have launched a voting resources page making sure everyone has the necessary information on how to vote. In response to COVID-19, many states have issued vote-by-mail options and altered in-person voting procedures. We are proud to provide these voter resource tools to help you navigate the 2020 election process in your state. This website has all the tools you need to learn more about your voter registration status, polling locations, elected officials and the issues that matter to the food industry.

Make sure to stay up to date with the new processes in your state by utilizing the State Election Updates Map for the latest developments on voting and elections across the country.