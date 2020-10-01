Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2-Day Intensive Business Empowerment Teleconference "Powered By Purpose"

Powered by Purpose 2 Day Empowerment Teleconference!

One session alone with one of these amazing Presenters can cost hundreds of dollars. We are providing attendees with two full days of empowerment, education and networking. Order your tickets today!”
— Sharifah Hardie
UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask Sharifah and Zen Events present yet another exciting project under the "Powered by Purpose 2 Day Teleconference" banner. This 2-day teleconference was designed to educate, enlighten, and empower business owners through a series of informative presentations and interactive learning experiences.

2 DAY - 180 DEGREE Empowerment Experience

This 2 Day Empowerment Teleconference will serve as a stepping stone for attendees to embark on a journey that will teach them not only how to build a profitable company, but how to become a knowledgeable business owner and offers good value for their money. This an opportunity to mix and mingle with business leaders, corporate partners, and thought leaders.

Set for October 9th and 10th, the teleconference will be jam-packed with presenters, breakout sessions and exhibits from various companies and multiple networking opportunities.

Attendees will learn from respected community leaders and business professionals from a variety of industries. The teleconference agenda has been expertly crafted to help businesses both big and small take advantage of growth and development opportunities. Unleash the potential of an existing business (or startup business).

This teleconference will show attendees a proven and step-by-step path that turns any vision into reality and allow any entrepreneur the ability to finally seize control of both their financial and personal life.

This is an opportunity to:

Establish or optimize a business.

Engage with Thought Leaders and Experts.

Shop Exhibitor Booths for the latest in products and services.

Take advantage of 1:1 speed-dating style professional networking and Zoom video conferencing in Exhibitor booths.

Enjoy real-time chats, discussion groups, and business oriented presentations.

Presenters, Exhibitors and Sponsors are now being considered.

The Powered By Purpose 2-Day Teleconference is Sponsored by Jordan's Rooter; Handling residential and commercial plumbing emergencies in California since 1985 and The Dragon and The Rose; The finest selection of pagan, wiccan & metaphysical supplies.

