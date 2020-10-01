Consumer IoT Market 2020 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2026

Global Consumer IoT Market 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Consumer IoT Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2026”

Consumer IoT Market 2020

Industry Overview

The Internet of Things or IoT refers to a set of smart devices that can communicate with each other. When this concept is applied specifically to consumer electronics, it gets the name of consumer IoT. Consumer IoT is the convergence of wireless networks, sensors, automation, control systems, machine learning, embedded systems, and real-time analytics. In short, all the cutting edge technologies come together to create consumer IoT. Smart homes and wearable devices are classic examples of consumer IoT.

Market by Top Consumer IoT Companies, this report covers

General Electric

Symantec

Intel

Texas Instruments

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Schneider Electric

International Business Machines

Stmicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

LG Electronics

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Samsung Electronics

Alphabet

Amazon

AT&T

Sony

Apple

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Consumer IoT consists of several physical devices that are connected over a wireless network. These devices can be controlled from a distance via the network. For example, consumers can switch on the heating or air conditioning system before arriving home to ensure that the home is at the right temperature upon arrival. Despite being a relatively new field, consumer IoT has captured the market with zest. Several factors have contributed to the growth of the market, and the report examines them in detail.

The technology has evolved, and electronics has kept up with it to enable the creation of consumer IoT. There has also been a rise in the disposable income in developing as well as developed nations. The increased awareness about fitness and health, reducing energy consumption, and the yearning for a better lifestyle and convenience are some of the other driving factors. The professional survey of the market for consumer IoT also identifies the trends and challenges for the awareness of key players.

Segmentation

The professional survey of the consumer IoT market published by GlobalInfoResearch breaks down the global market to various segments. These segments help in providing a complete picture of the market.

Manufacturers form the basis of the first foundation. The survey looks at all the major manufacturers of consumer IoT such as Symantec, General Electric, Samsung, Apple, Honeywell, At&T, Sony, Cisco, LG Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and many more. The products, areas served, revenues, production, gross margin, and market share of each manufacturer are examined.

The report also segments the consumer IoT on the basis of its type as IoT node component, IoT network infrastructure, Internet of Things solution, and Internet of Things service. The applications covered by the report are wearable devices, consumer electronics products, medical insurance, home automation, and car.

Regional Overview

In addition to the segmentations mentioned above, the report also examines the market through the prism of different regions. The regions that are being considered are North America, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South America. The regions are selected such that there is a good mix of both developed as well as developing countries. This helps in understanding how the countries with higher per capita income respond to consumer IoT and identify areas that need more focus in the countries with lower per capita income.

North America generates the most revenue for consumer IoT products. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases is driving more consumers to get wearable fitness trackers. At the same time, the rise in digitization and smart home appliances is driving the home appliances side of consumer IoT.

Industry News

Home automation continues to be the segment that attracts more innovation. Incorporating more appliances into the fold of consumer IoT is an ongoing area of research. Making health devices more accurate and increasing their functionality is also getting attention from the manufacturers.

