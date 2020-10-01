Speech AI Company from India Transforming Contact Centers Experience
Noida based company has indigenously developed artificial intelligence algorithms based on Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been a high demand for AI-powered solutions in call centers. Among various high tech companies, Indian based Speech AI company Kwantics is one name that stands out. Kwantics has developed extraordinary speech AI solutions to enhance the ability of contact center channels. Kwantics is a much-favored company and its products are not only beneficial for BPOs but also for Banking and Financials, Retail, E-commerce, Travel and Hospitality, telecommunications industries. Most of the businesses have taken a leap by integrating Kwantics AI-Powered solutions.
Kwantics currently have 4 specialized AI products:
· Kwantics AI Voice Assistant:
Kwantics AI-Powered Voice Assistant came up with extensive features like natural, human-like interactions with customers in multiple languages. It allows contact center managers, agents, trainers to get the call-data insights for analysis and improvement purposes. Multiple contact center organizations that are already using Kwantics AI Voice Assistant feels that the Voice Assistant is capable of understanding the customer and can offer solutions like:
o Handling first-level queries 24/7
o Automating sales calls at scale
o Leads identification
o Providing complete context in case of escalation
o Multilingual and Mixed-language support
· Kwantics AI Speech Synthesis:
The AI-powered text-to-speech solution can convert text to human voice with natural timbre. Now businesses can create a custom brand voice with accents and emotions to provide superior customer experience. Kwantics AI solutions turn scripts into lively interactions. These synthesized brand voices quickly grab customers’ attention and connect with customers to the core. Integration of Kwantics AI speech synthesis in contact centers offers several advantages like:
o Personalized voice messages at scale
o Customer interactions in brand voice
o Conversion of textual data to natural sounding voice
· Kwantics AI Speech Recognition:
With the rise in voice command based software and hardware usage, customer focus is shifting for voice automation. AI-powered Speech Recognition enables customers to accomplish routine tasks easily through simple voice commands. Kwantics AI Speech Recognition converts speech to text and creates seamless self-service customer interactions. AI-Enabled Accurate, Scalable, and Faster Transcription provide several applications to enterprises like:
o Multilingual Transcription in real-time
o Tag and Keywords extraction from call data
o Voice command integration in digital applications
· Kwantics AI Speech Analytics:
AI-powered speech analytics perfectly analyze the customer calls made to your contact center without any human intervention. Gone are the days when you require an extensive audit team to understand customer interaction quality. With AI-Based technology, you can get actionable business insights in real-time, get actionable data, and improve sales conversion. On top of it, data visualization can be done on a personalized dashboard, on-site, or on a cloud, as per the needs and requirements. Multiple contact centers are already satisfied with the advantages after using Kwantics AI Speech Analytics.
Kwantics is a one-stop solution for contact center up-gradation trusted by a variety of sector leaders. The blend of the above 4 products is perfect to fulfill all needs related to customer interaction channels. Many industry-leading institutions in banking, E-commerce, and Travel & Hospitality are using Kwantics' AI solutions for a better customer journey.
