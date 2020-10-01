Remote Controlled Car Shades Are Specially Made to Fit Any Vehicle

IRVINE, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now available from Indiegogo are Car Shades, the world’s first remotely controlled sunshades and vehicle security screens.

Car Shades provide privacy or shade from the sun when needed, helping to keep children, passengers, and the vehicle's interior cool. They also act as a deterrent to thieves since they obscure the view of the vehicle's interior.

What differentiates Car Shades from similar products on the market is that they are individually made for the make and model of a vehicle. This ensures the sleek design fits seamlessly into the window space. For the ultimate convenience, Shades can be triggered to open and close with one touch of the key fob control, even when a user is standing outside the vehicle.

Car Shades are available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and designs, including leopard print, the US flag, or a favorite team’s color. Customers can express their individual style, opt for plain colors if they prefer, or purchase Shades for a vehicle they use for luxury transport or work.

In addition, plans are in place for a portal on the Car Shades website. The portal will allow artists to upload their unique designs, which customers can purchase.

To order a set of bespoke Car Shades, customers must provide the measurements of their vehicle’s windows, which they can obtain from their vehicle manufacturer’s specifications. Once they receive their new Shades, they can attach them to their vehicle's window frames with Velcro tape and plug the extra-long power cable directly into the vehicle’s power adaptor.

Car Shades are easy to change, remove, or adjust as needed. A slim, low-profile design ensures the view from the window is not blocked. Safety features include a 40-bit rolling code transmission, and the remote control will only activate when the vehicle’s engine is turned off.

Prices start at $44 for a pack containing a pair of shades for auxiliary windows, while $79 secures a pair of Car Shades for a vehicle’s side windows, a power adaptor, and remote control. A single windshield Car Shade with remote control is available for $74. Customers can purchase a bundle of Car Shades to protect every window in their vehicle.

To find out more or order a set of Car Shades, visit the Indiegogo page.