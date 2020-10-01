W420 Radio Network Celebrates First Anniversary
America Loved “America’s Cannabis Conversation” - A Year of Interesting Interviews, Unique Cannabis Insider Expertise and Broadcast Growth!
It is really remarkable that we were the first to accomplish this nationwide. We started in 4 states and 20 markets, and have grown to 11 states and over 100 markets nationwide.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W420 Radio Network celebrates its first year on-air anniversary with a star-packed show! W420 is the first virtual localized radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation – nationwide. Tune in your time zone @4:20 Saturday October 3rd to enjoy the anniversary show.
— Marc Corsi - CEO & Co-Founder W420 Radio Network
W420 was the brainchild of Marc Corsi, CEO and Founder, and Dan Perkins, Host of “America’s Cannabis Conversation” and Co-Founder. The goal: To bring interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Since its launch in October 2019, W420 has thrived, and broadcast into global markets. It currently has over 800,000 listeners per month, and is growing.
“It is really remarkable that we were the first to accomplish this nationwide. We started in 4 states and 20 markets, and have grown to 11 states and over 100 markets nationwide,” expresses Marc Corsi, CEO of W420 Radio Network. “The growth has been phenomenal. The information we provide our listeners is a valuable asset to anyone in the industry or consumers. We are proud of what has been built, and excited for what the future brings.” W420 is now on iHeartRADIO, AM/FM 24/7, Spreaker, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.
Coming October 3rd show line-up:
-BigMike Straumietis - the ‘GodFather of Cannabis’ is an iconic pioneer, and founder in the cannabis-growing industry
-Dr. Jordan Tischler - W420’s cannabis doctor on call
-Morgan Fox - the Media Relations Director for the National Cannabis Industry Association
-Michael J. Regan - 20 yrs. of investing experience, and a regular contributor to Marijuana Business Daily
-Special guest clips
"When we started the 'Conversation' I never dreamed the high quality of information we would share with our audience from over 200 great guests from the industry. More to come, keep listening!” states, Host of "America’s Cannabis Conversation" Dan Perkins.
Find us live here: amfm247.com
W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses, and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. Now you can tune in everyday for your Daily Briefing, and at 4:20 PM every Saturday, in your time zone to America’s Cannabis Conversation. We are here to educate, and bring awareness on issues.
