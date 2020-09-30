Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,992 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of notice by Morgan Stanley

September 30, 2020

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of notice by Morgan Stanley

For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the notice under section 4 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and under section 163(b) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act by Morgan Stanley, New York, New York, to acquire E*TRADE Financial Corporation ("E*TRADE") and thereby indirectly acquire E*TRADE's subsidiary federal savings associations, E*TRADE Bank and E*TRADE Savings Bank, all of Arlington, Virginia.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of notice by Morgan Stanley

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.