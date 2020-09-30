Baby Boomer Report Available On Top Podcasting Platforms
Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Podcast Addict Top Roster Of Key Podcasting Platforms Listing All Episodes Of The Baby Boomer ReportMIAMI, FL, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With “star power” dominating the early installments of The Baby Boomer Report, hosted by Hall of Fame broadcaster Tony Segreto, the podcast is now listed by many of the key podcasting platforms on the web such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, and Podcast Addict.
Additionally, The Baby Boomer Report podcast is housed on BuzzSprout, a popular hosting site long considered one of the trusted industry leaders in podcasting distribution.
“These are important ‘next steps’ for The Baby Boomer Report,” noted Segreto. “We’re debuting with some strong content and it’s now easily available to listeners all over the world.”
The initial Baby Boomer Report podcasts feature a veritable “who’s who” of high-power celebrities including CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, New York Yankees legend Bucky Dent, prominent international musicians Tito Puente, Jr. and Julio Iglesias, Jr., beloved cabaret singer and actress Julie Budd, iconic nationally known radio personality Bruce “Cousin Brucie” Morrow, and original Mousketeer Cubby O’Brien.
“I really enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with Gayle, Bucky, Tito, Julio, Julie, Cousin Brucie, and Cubby,” said Segreto. “They’re perfect guests for The Baby Boomer Report! Their life stories are so amazing, so interesting, and they’ve been able to stay at the top of their crafts as they move into their older adult lives.”
“I encourage everyone to listen to their stories,” Segreto added. “They’re inspirational and true testimonies to the rewards that dedication and perseverance can bring during the years that many people tend to slow down.”
Segreto, who produces The Baby Boomer Report in tandem with entertainment industry veteran Frank Fiore, has also recorded special segments called The Baby Boomer Boom Box with well-known deejay Joe Johnson.
“We’ve recorded segments such as ‘Your First Car’ and ‘The Best Slow Dance Songs’ for the Baby Boomer Boom Box,” said Segreto. “Almost every baby boomer we know can relate to topics like that in a very personal way!”
The mission of The Baby Boomer Report is to be both timely and topical, providing listeners with advice and information on how to transition to older age, how to maintain physical and mental health, and how to better relate to Millennials, Gen-Xers, and other younger age groups.
—30—
Kim Gaudini-Fiore
Bridge Music Management Inc
+1 305-758-8681
email us here