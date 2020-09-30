Voice Shopping is now available for over 4 million eCommerce websites
Speak2web introduces the world’s first web-based Voice Shopping solution for WooCommerce - helping retailers optimize the customer experienceMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today WooCommerce store owners can install the Voice Shopping WordPress plugin from speak2web onto their eCommerce store. This simple process removes the need for an internal dedicated AI team and months of programming. Customers can utilize the world’s first web-based Voice Shopping experience from product discovery through checkout.
This solution is designed to help retailers optimize customer experience, gain a competitive advantage and secure accessibility compliance. More than 50% of traffic is coming to websites via voice search and Voice Shopping extends that experience throughout the entire website visit. Customers can search, add to cart, checkout, and more with the Voice Shopping WordPress plugin for WooCommerce.
“The significant shift to digital retailing is no passing pandemic fad. Even when the masks come off, an increased number of consumers will shop digitally – and they’ll do so because it is simply easier and more time-convenient than a trip through the aisles. Voice represents the ultimate convenience for shopping. All you have to do, ultimately, is say “yes.”
Jon Stine, Executive Director, Open Voice Network at The Linux Foundation
WooCommerce is the most widely deployed eCommerce solution in use right now with over 290,000 stores in the USA and almost 4 million worldwide. This accounts for near 30% share of the total eCommerce market. Speak2web will be offering an introductory thirty-day free trial of Voice Shopping for WooCommerce to new users.
“Voice shopping is an experience people already love to use. It is accounting for billions of dollars in annual revenue for the top brands in eCommerce. We are excited to bring this massive competitive advantage to eCommerce sites of all sizes. We will be offering subscription plans that fit the budgets of any size business,” said Jason Croyle, Director of Partnerships at speak2web.
ABOUT
Speak2web is a member of the Open Voice Network at the Linux Foundation and recognized by Markets and Markets, a major industry analyst, as the leading innovator of voice technologies. Since 2018 the company has been leading the voice tech evolution by democratizing solutions for the enterprise through small local business. We develop with a privacy and ethical use first mindset in stark contrast to the deployments of voice tech seen on smart speakers and mobile devices.
Voice is recognized by the W3C’s Web Accessibility Initiative as a solution for people with limitations or disabilities. The WAI sets the standards internationally for web accessibility.
Jason Croyle
speak2web
+1 612-324-7771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn