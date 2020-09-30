Hunters can help prevent spread of AIS

Aquatic Invasive Species

Wed Sep 30 14:01:07 MDT 2020

Hunters who use boats to access waterfowl or big game hunting areas can help prevent aquatic invasive species from infesting Montana’s wetlands, rivers and lakes.

The three steps of Clean, Drain, Dry greatly minimize the risk of spreading invasive species. Waterfowl hunters should clean gear that can unintentionally carry invasive plants or animals. Before hunting in a new area, all hunters should:

Clean aquatic plants, animals and mud from boat, trailer, anchor, waders, boots, decoys, decoy lines and push poles.

Drain water from decoys, boats, motors and other hunting equipment.

Brush hunting dogs and rinse off muddy paws.

Never move plants from one body of water to another. When using vegetation to construct blinds or conceal duck boats, use only what is available in the immediate hunting area.

A hunters’ watercraft must be inspected if:

You are coming into Montana from out of state.

You are traveling west over the Continental Divide into western Montana.

You are coming off Tiber Reservoir.

You are launching anywhere within the Flathead Basin and your watercraft last launched on waters outside of the Flathead Basin.

Some inspection stations are closed for the season, but inspections can be completed at most FWP regional offices. Hunters should plan ahead to get watercraft inspected by locating inspection stations or calling the FWP AIS program at 406-444-2440. For more information, visit CleanDrainDryMT.com.