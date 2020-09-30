AIS Pass required for nonresident hunters with boats

Aquatic Invasive Species

Wed Sep 30 14:01:41 MDT 2020

FWP reminds nonresidents hunters planning to bring their watercraft into Montana that they must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass (AISPP) before launching on state waters. The Vessel AISPP was initiated by the 2019 Montana Legislature to help fund the fight against aquatic invasive species. Nonresidents can purchase the pass at any FWP office or online at fwp.mt.gov and click on the License: Buy/Apply tab. Boat owners must carry a paper or digital receipt as proof of purchase. The pass expires on Dec. 31 each year and is not transferable between vessels.

For more information or to find an inspection station, visit CleanDrainDryMT.com or contact the FWP fisheries office at 406-444-2440.