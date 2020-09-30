Mussel boat #29 and #30 intercepted at watercraft inspection stations

Aquatic Invasive Species

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Anaconda watercraft inspection station intercepted a watercraft carrying invasive mussels on Thursday, Sept. 24, making it the 30th mussel boat stopped this year.

A commercial hauler was transporting the outboard motorboat from New York to Idaho. The watercraft was not launching in Montana. Inspectors removed the visible mussels, locked the boat to the trailer and notified officials in Idaho where a full decontamination will be completed.

On Sept. 18, a brand-new outboard motorboat stopped at the Wibaux watercraft inspection while in route from Minnesota to Washington. The boat owner had planned to launch in Fort Peck Reservoir, but inspectors found mussels on an anchor located in the boat. Inspectors decontaminated the boat and anchor, locked the boat, and notified officials in Washington.

Anyone transporting motorized or nonmotorized boats into Montana must ensure the watercraft, trailer and all equipment that is in contact with water (anchor, lines, swim ladder, etc.) is clean, drained of water and dry. Boat owners are required to stop at all open watercraft inspection stations. To find a watercraft inspection station, visit CleanDrainDryMT.com.