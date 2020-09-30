Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
United States UV Water Treatment Equipment Market Steadily Growing

Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer, Verify Markets

US UV Water Treatment Equipment Market Report

The market is expected to be driven by growth in the pharmaceutical, power generation, and food and beverage end user segments.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the U.S. UV Water Treatment Market was valued at over $145.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7.0 percent from 2019 to 2026. The market is expected to be driven by growth in the pharmaceutical, power generation, and food and beverage end user segments, legislation, the ability to integrate the technology into an existing plant, and an increasing awareness regrading nonchemical-based technologies. Market challenges include the lack of available funding in municipalities, availability of alternate treatment methods, and dominance of a few large market participants. The municipal segment represented the majority of the market by revenue in 2019.

“The market is dominated by a few companies holding a significant market share; Trojan and Xylem dominate the U.S. UV water treatment equipment market with a combined market share of over 60.0 percent by revenue. The increasing presence of large companies will continue to be a challenge to smaller companies,” notes Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets Shilpa Tiku.

This study includes UV systems sold to both municipal and industrial facilities within the United States. Systems used to treat wastewater are excluded. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026. For the purpose of this research, a UV system is defined as a system that includes all necessary equipment such as the lamp holder/rack, contact chamber, monitoring devices, any other equipment required for the process, and the initial set of UV lamps.

This study captures the following information on the U.S. UV water treatment equipment market: market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2019-2026), growth drivers & restraints, market data, market share analysis, market trends, revenue share by end user, revenue share by industry, and quotes by key industry participants.

The key companies in this market include Trojan Technologies, Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Aquionics Inc., and others.

Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call 210.595.6987.

