Conduct Board Announces October Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced October disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

If a location is not listed, the hearing will be conducted using video teleconferencing software. To obtain a link to observe a video hearing, contact the staff of the board via email at BOCfilings@bpc.ohio.gov at least one business day prior to the hearing.

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

All hearings listed below begin at 10 a.m., except for the four noted, which start at 9 a.m. Hearings may be postponed for good cause at any time. Please contact the board at 614.387.9370 to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number, below.

October 5 Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. John Alex Morton (Note: 9 a.m. starting time) Case No. 2020-021 Respondent’s counsel: None

October 6 Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Marc Ian Strauss Case No. 2020-032 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing location: Lorain County Court of Common Pleas, 225 Court Street, Courtroom 705, Elyria

October 13-15 and 28-29 Ohio State Bar Association v. Harvey B. Bruner (Note: 9 a.m. start time) Case No. 2019-048 Respondent’s counsel: Michael J. O’Shea and Robert V. Housel, Jr, Cleveland

October 16 Mahoning County Bar Association v. Joseph Edward Macejko (Note: 9 a.m. starting time.) Case No. 2020-031 Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson, Cincinnati

October 19 Cincinnati Bar Association v. Edward Timothy Kathman Case No. 2020-022 Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson, Cincinnati

October 19-21 Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Douglas Paul Whipple Case No. 2020-013 Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland Hearing location: Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, 1375 E. Ninth Street, Cleveland

October 20-22 Disciplinary Counsel v. Samuel Ray Smith II (Note: 9 a.m. starting time.) Case No. 2019-015 Respondent’s counsel: Nelson E. Genshaft, Columbus

October 21 Disciplinary Counsel & Mahoning County Bar Association v. Richard A. Olivito (Note; 9 a.m. starting time.) Case No. 2006-041 Respondent’s counsel: None

October 27-28 Columbus Bar Association v. Natalie Jonnelle Bahan Case No. 2019-065 Respondent’s counsel: Dennis W. McNamara, Columbus Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, 65 S. Front Street, North Hearing Room 106, Columbus

October 29 Disciplinary Counsel v. Matthew Bolling Bryant Case No. 2020-035 Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Columbus Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, North Hearing Room 106, Columbus

October 30 Lorain County Bar Association v. David James Berta Case No. 2020-027 Respondent’s counsel: Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus