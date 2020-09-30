Jen & Tonic Releases The Luxurious Relaxation Collection

Bath and beauty products are scratch-made from all natural ingredients, featuring lavender, chamomile, and passionflower for the ultimate in stress relief.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator Jennie Koeper is releasing the brand new Luxurious Relaxation Collection, and each product will be made by the creator herself. The Luxurious Relaxation Collection will be released on October 8, 2020.

Jen & Tonic is known for helping stressed out and overwhelmed people bring self care into their daily routine.

Thus, for the first time, Jennie has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular bath and beauty products. The new Luxurious Relaxation Collection is scheduled to go live on October 8, 2020, which, coincidentally, is Jen & Tonic's second birthday.

The Luxurious Relaxation Collection will be sold exclusively on jenandtoniccrafted.com and in her corresponding Etsy shop, etsy.com/shop/jenandtoniccrafted. The collection is expected to sell out by the end of the season.

The bath and beauty products are designed to naturally alleviate symptoms of deep stress, depression, and anxiety. With an aromatherapy blend carefully selected by Jennie herself, most items in the collection feature lavender, chamomile, passionflower, rosemary, and geranium. Most people are experiencing additional stress in 2020. This collection is designed to alleviate that stress and bring about some relaxation by turning your bathroom into a decadent spa experience.

Most self care products feature lavender to capitalize on today's trends in aromatherapy.

The Luxurious Relaxation Collection features such products as a clay facial mask, body and massage oil, whipped body butter, and sea salt scrub. Her collection also includes natural bath bombs and shower melts to transform your bathroom into a luxurious spa.

The Luxurious Relaxation Collection ranges in price from $6 to $108.

Jennie is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line they've been requesting.

For additional information about the Luxurious Relaxation Collection or for an interview with Jennie Koeper, please write to jen@jenandtoniccrafted.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.