STEP Program Provides Grants for Medical Companies for MEDICA

DENVER – September 30, 2020 — Colorado medical device, equipment and technology companies are encouraged to apply for financial support through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to participate in the virtual Medica trade show, Nov. 16-19, 2020.

The Global Business Development division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT)  will sponsor virtual booths that will showcase up to six Colorado companies to promote the state’s medical industry. OEDIT’s support will allow companies to connect with foreign buyers and increase their presence in the European market, resulting in export sales and job creation and retention in Colorado. Companies that are awarded a grant will receive a business development stipend to support entry into the European market in addition to the virtual booth.

Medica is the world’s largest event for the medical sector, and all sectors of the medical field are represented. In 2019, the show attracted over 120,000 visitors from around the world. The application and eligibility requirements are available at choosecolorado.com/STEP. The application is due October 23, 2020. This is a competitive grant process with limited opportunities for funding. Please contact Nicole Gunkle at Nicole.gunkle@state.co.us with questions.

In addition to the Medica trade show, the general funding pool will also open on September 30th for small businesses to pursue their own international business development activities. Funding is on a first come first served basis and the application can be accessed at choosecolorado.com/STEP

About the State Trade Expansion Program 

STEP is a financial assistance program for aspiring and current Colorado exporters entering into a new global market. Funded in part by a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), STEP provides grant awards to small businesses to offset international business development and marketing costs.

