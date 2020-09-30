Legislative Latino Caucus Praises Decision to Move Census Deadline

Trenton – The New Jersey Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement praising the decision to continue national counting of the U.S. Census until October 5:

“We are grateful the Secretary of Commerce made the decision to extend the Census until October 5. The Census Bureau’s efforts to achieve a complete and accurate count have been stifled by the Trump Administration at every turn and this is a welcome reprieve. While we would have preferred the previous deadline of October 31st, this will still help in ensuring that as many people as possible are counted in our state and around the country. The Census provides crucial data, used to determine federal funding and congressional representation, and it is not something that should ever be cut short or manipulated.”

The Caucus is chaired by Senator Nellie Pou and includes Senators M. Teresa Ruiz and Nilsa Cruz-Perez and Assembly members Gabriela Mosquera, Yvonne Lopez, Annette Quijano, Eliana Pintor-Marin, Angelica M. Jimenez, Pedro Mejia and Annette Chaparro.

To fill out the census, follow the link here.