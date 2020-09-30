Oil on canvas painting of a Japanese girl by David Burliuk (1882-1967) brings $39,100 at Weiss Auctions, September 16th

Beautiful oil on canvas portrait of a Japanese girl by David Burliuk (Ukrainian/American, 1882-1967), 13 inches by 17 inches, signed lower left by Burliuk and dated “1922” ($39,100).

14kt gold handmade custom flute, engraved by the maker, “Verne Q. Powell, Boston”, dated to 1951 or 1952, serial #1299, with non-gold valves and original fitted leather case ($17,825).

Circa 1900 Seth Thomas Regulator No. 60 wall clock in a walnut case, featuring an 8-inch brass pendulum and face with a 14-inch diameter painted metal dial and Roman numerals ($17,250).

Oil on canvas painting by French artist Michel Delacroix (b. 1933), titled Le Chariot Bleu, signed lower left and signed and titled on verso ($15,600).