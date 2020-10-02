Children’s Music Artist SNOOKNUK Releases New Album “Once Upon a Day, a Lot More Funny”
Once Upon a Day, a Lot More Funny is Available on All Major Platforms!LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNOOKNUK, a well-loved children’s music artist based in Los Angeles, has launched her second album, “Once Upon a Day, a Lot More Funny.”
This year, SNOOKNUK’s positive and engaging music has become a savior for many parents and children stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Once Upon a Day, a Lot More Funny” teaches social awareness and valuable life lessons while bringing fun and magic into children’s daily activities. The new album arrives at a crucial time for what has been a long year for many families.
“Once Upon a Day, a Lot More Funny” uses multiple genres, including Pop, Doo-wop, Musical Theatre, and more. The songs do not use the generic, repetitive sounds often heard in children’s music; in fact, SNOOKNUK is known for making music that is easy on the parents’ ears as well.
SNOOKNUK is at the forefront of a new wave of Black artists revolutionizing children’s music. At the SNOOKNUK Café, a music and performing arts café in Los Angeles, the artist has held events attended by Hollywood celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Kanye West, the Disney Family, and more.
SNOOKNUK will be hosting a live show on October 30th called “Home-a-Ween Online Live Show.” To stay up to date, you can follow SNOOKNUK on Facebook.
“Once Upon a Day, a Lot More Funny” is out now on all major platforms including Spotify. Check out more SNOOKNUK videos on YouTube.
About SNOOKNUK
Cheri Moon, known by many as the children’s music artist SNOOKNUK, has been a pop music powerhouse for a long time. She’s worked with big names in the industry such as Timbaland, Jimmy Douglass, Kevin Rudolf, and Danja. Cheri has written several famous commercial jingles for companies like McDonald’s, Dr Pepper, K Mart, Joe Boxer, and Burger King. Currently, as SNOOKNUK, Cheri is making a difference as one of the most prominent Black artists making children’s music. She is presently an executive producer for the PBS show, “Bug Bites,” which teaches kids about bugs and nature.
