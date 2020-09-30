Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
September 30, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Auglaize

Auglaize County General Health District

 

 Champaign

Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Clark

Clark County

 

 Clinton

Village of Port William

 

 Coshocton

Lafayette Township

 

 Cuyahoga

Heather Ways (Medicaid)

 

 Darke

Village of Gordon

 

 Defiance

Brunersburg Water District

 

 Delaware

North Star New Community Authority

 

 Franklin

Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District

 

Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone

 

 Greene

City of Xenia

 

City of Xenia Landfill

 

 Hamilton

North College Hill CIC

 

 Hancock

Madison Township

 

 Huron

Huron County

 

Norwalk Public Library

 

 Jefferson

Knox Township

 

 Lake

Lake County

 

Lake County Landfill

 

Perry Joint Fire District

 

 Marion

City of Marion

 

 Medina

City of Wadsworth

 

 Montgomery

Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District

 

Samantha Houser (Medicaid)

 

 Morgan

Morgan County District Board of Health

 

 Muskingum

Tisha Wardrip (Archer) (Medicaid)

 

Claudia Kim (Medicaid)

 

 Shelby

City of Sidney

 

 Stark

City of Alliance

 

City of Alliance +

 

Stark County

 

 Summit

Sagamore Hills Township *

 

 Union

Jerome Village Community Development Authority

 

 Vinton

Village of Wilkesville

 

 Wood

Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery

 

 Wyandot

Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

