Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Auglaize
Auglaize County General Health District
Champaign
Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District
Clark
Clark County
Clinton
Village of Port William
Coshocton
Lafayette Township
Cuyahoga
Heather Ways (Medicaid)
Darke
Village of Gordon
Defiance
Brunersburg Water District
Delaware
North Star New Community Authority
Franklin
Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District
Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone
Greene
City of Xenia
City of Xenia Landfill
Hamilton
North College Hill CIC
Hancock
Madison Township
Huron
Huron County
Norwalk Public Library
Jefferson
Knox Township
Lake
Lake County
Lake County Landfill
Perry Joint Fire District
Marion
City of Marion
Medina
City of Wadsworth
Montgomery
Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
Samantha Houser (Medicaid)
Morgan
Morgan County District Board of Health
Muskingum
Tisha Wardrip (Archer) (Medicaid)
Claudia Kim (Medicaid)
Shelby
City of Sidney
Stark
City of Alliance
City of Alliance +
Stark County
Summit
Sagamore Hills Township *
Union
Jerome Village Community Development Authority
Vinton
Village of Wilkesville
Wood
Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery
Wyandot
Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
