For Immediate Release:

September 30, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Auglaize Auglaize County General Health District Champaign Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District Clark Clark County Clinton Village of Port William Coshocton Lafayette Township Cuyahoga Heather Ways (Medicaid) Darke Village of Gordon Defiance Brunersburg Water District Delaware North Star New Community Authority Franklin Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone Greene City of Xenia City of Xenia Landfill Hamilton North College Hill CIC Hancock Madison Township Huron Huron County Norwalk Public Library Jefferson Knox Township Lake Lake County Lake County Landfill Perry Joint Fire District Marion City of Marion Medina City of Wadsworth Montgomery Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District Samantha Houser (Medicaid) Morgan Morgan County District Board of Health Muskingum Tisha Wardrip (Archer) (Medicaid) Claudia Kim (Medicaid) Shelby City of Sidney Stark City of Alliance City of Alliance + Stark County Summit Sagamore Hills Township * Union Jerome Village Community Development Authority Vinton Village of Wilkesville Wood Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery Wyandot Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

