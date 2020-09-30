Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,892 in the last 365 days.

Northshore Process Coronavirus Update

Northshore Process Global Services - 312-989-6070

Northshore Process Global Services - 312-989-6070

Northshore Process Private Detectives & Process Servers 24/7 - Tel. 312-989-6070

Northshore Process Private Detectives & Process Servers 24/7 - Tel. 312-989-6070

Northshore Process

Northshore Process

We remain committed to providing the highest quality service levels to our clients and staying connected to the fullest extent possible.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all find ourselves in a challenging, unprecedented and historical time locally and globally. As uncertain and unusual as this is, we each have a role to play in dealing with and combating the COVID-19 Disease. To ensure continued health, safety and well-being, we here at Northshore Process have implemented a mandatory work-from-home policy for the foreseeable future. We remain committed to providing the highest quality service levels to our clients and staying connected to the fullest extent possible.

Our approach is three-fold:

1. Prevent community spread.

2. Protect the health of our staff, clients and their families.

3. Maintain the level of responsiveness our clients have come to rely on.

We operate within a robust network of fiber-optic web connectivity. This allows our offices and remote personnel to stay fully connected across all time zones while being engaged from all locations with cloud access. During this unfolding crisis our systems will allow us to continue to provide you with outstanding client service despite the pandemic.

Our firm remains open for business 24/7/365 and we are committed to providing the same exceptional service to our clients. We strongly discourage face-to-face meetings for now and we are encouraging phone and online meetings. For meetings, we would be glad to host conference calls, Skype or “Go-to-Meeting” meetings.

We have also implemented the following precautions:

Keeping abreast of all guidelines from CDC, state, federal and world health officials.

Utilizing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers where possible.

Instructing everyone NOT to shake hands.

Engaging in the highest quality of regular professional cleanings of office facilities to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

Committing to NOT entering work spaces if exhibiting any symptoms. We ask the same from you.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the outbreak and the brave medical professionals who work hard to care for us all.

Diane Horton
Northshore Process Service Network
+1 312-989-6070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Northshore Process

You just read:

Northshore Process Coronavirus Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.