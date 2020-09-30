Northshore Process Coronavirus Update
We remain committed to providing the highest quality service levels to our clients and staying connected to the fullest extent possible.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all find ourselves in a challenging, unprecedented and historical time locally and globally. As uncertain and unusual as this is, we each have a role to play in dealing with and combating the COVID-19 Disease. To ensure continued health, safety and well-being, we here at Northshore Process have implemented a mandatory work-from-home policy for the foreseeable future. We remain committed to providing the highest quality service levels to our clients and staying connected to the fullest extent possible.
Our approach is three-fold:
1. Prevent community spread.
2. Protect the health of our staff, clients and their families.
3. Maintain the level of responsiveness our clients have come to rely on.
We operate within a robust network of fiber-optic web connectivity. This allows our offices and remote personnel to stay fully connected across all time zones while being engaged from all locations with cloud access. During this unfolding crisis our systems will allow us to continue to provide you with outstanding client service despite the pandemic.
Our firm remains open for business 24/7/365 and we are committed to providing the same exceptional service to our clients. We strongly discourage face-to-face meetings for now and we are encouraging phone and online meetings. For meetings, we would be glad to host conference calls, Skype or “Go-to-Meeting” meetings.
We have also implemented the following precautions:
Keeping abreast of all guidelines from CDC, state, federal and world health officials.
Utilizing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers where possible.
Instructing everyone NOT to shake hands.
Engaging in the highest quality of regular professional cleanings of office facilities to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.
Committing to NOT entering work spaces if exhibiting any symptoms. We ask the same from you.
Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the outbreak and the brave medical professionals who work hard to care for us all.
