ASIFA-Hollywood Now Accepting Recommendations for the 48th Annie Awards™ Juried Awards

will begin accepting recommendations for this year’s Juried Award nominations honoring career achievement and exceptional contributions to animation. Applications may be submitted now through Saturday, October 31 via email at info@asifa-hollywood.org or mailed to the ASIFA-Hollywood offices at 2114 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank, CA 91506. The Juried Award recipients will be honored during the 48th Annie Awards™ set for Friday, April 16, 2021.
The Board of Directors of ASIFA-Hollywood shall select by a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote, for each of the Juried Award categories listed below. At its discretion, the Board of Directors may elect not to give an award in any category.
“The Winsor McCay Awards are our highest honors. In fact, they were the first Annies ever given and were the only awards granted for the first several years,” remarked Frank Gladstone, Annie Awards executive producer. “Other juried categories have been added over time, which has not diminished their significance. On the contrary, the juried categories have grown into a most important and significant part of each year's honors.”
Juried Award Categories:
• Winsor McCay Award in recognition of lifetime or career contributions to the art of animation in producing, directing, animating, design, writing, voice acting, sound technical influence, music, education, or for other endeavors which exhibit outstanding contributions to excellence in animation;
• June Foray Award to an individual who has made a significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation;
• Ub Iwerks Award to an individual or company for a technical advancement that has made a significant impact on the art or industry of animation;
• Special Achievement Award may be given to an individual, individuals or a company for unique and significant achievement made between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, not recognized by other Annie Award categories.
• Certificate of Merit to an individual or organization for current service to the art, craft, and industry of animation.
Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past four decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world’s first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.
Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships and screenings.
For up-to-the minute details and information on the 48th Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org. For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.
