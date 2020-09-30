Populum Introduces New High Potency 2,000mg CBD Oil
The new 2,000mg tincture has 66mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving and a healthy mix of rare cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, and CBC.
We spent a lot of time on research and development on the 2,000mg tincture to ensure we kept our signature tincture qualities, such as taste, intact.”TEMPE, AZ, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Populum’s classic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil Tincture lineup just got a new addition - a 2,000mg concentration. This is the highest potency Populum CBD product yet to hit the market. Developed as a result of consumer demand, the 2,000mg tincture has 66mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving and a healthy mix of rare cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, and CBC.
— Gunhee Park, Populum Founder
"This product has been a long-time in the making," said Gunhee Park, Populum's founder. "Because we doubled the concentration of the 1,000mg, our former most potent product, we spent a lot of time on research and development to ensure we kept our signature tincture qualities, such as taste, intact."
Even though the 2,000mg is more concentrated, the Populum team worked to ensure it still offers its signature orange flavor. Like their other products, the 2,000mg tincture is a true full-spectrum CBD, meaning the benefits of the plant's whole are greater than the sum of its parts.
Created for Advanced Users
Populum's strategy for expansion is not focused on the latest trend to hit the CBD market, but rather is driven by customer demand. With thousands of subscribers every month, Populum is continually engaging customers for feedback. They received dozens of requests from their monthly subscribers for higher potency CBD options in the past year.
"It's important for Populum to continue to adapt to our customers' demands," said Park. "When I started Populum in 2016, my goal was to make it easy for people to experience CBD for the first time. Fast forward four years later, and some of those original customers are still monthly subscribers and want to scale up their daily dosage."
While they will always have resources for CBD newcomers, they also now want to make sure they're catering to the needs of their long-time customers. For long-time customers who know the amazing benefits of the supplement, it was time to expand their product line to include a product designed specifically for them.
Unlike their other tinctures, the new 2,000mg Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD tincture was made specifically for long-time CBD users. This product is recommended for those who are:
-Advanced CBD users, looking to increase their dosage
-Looking to save money by buying a more concentrated product
-People who want their bottle of CBD to last longer
-Or those who simply enjoy the pure benefits of hemp CBD
The introduction of the 2,000mg tincture is aligned with Populum's mission to continue to create simple, effective CBD products that are trustworthy. Populum has dedicated its resources to consciously developing a limited line of products for its efficacy.
Populum’s now has four concentrations of their signature full-spectrum tincture:
-250mg CBD per bottle
-500mg CBD per bottle
-1000mg CBD per bottle
-2000mg CBD per bottle *new* (twice the concentration of our 1,000mg)
Why Does CBD Concentration Matter?
Everyone's body processes CBD differently. Some individuals may not get the desired effects from even the 1,000mg tincture, whereas another person could feel the 1,000mg tincture's effects are too strong. That is why Populum now offers four different tincture concentrations, including the new 2,000mg tincture.
Sticking with Populum's mission to provide products that our customers need, the high potency 2,000 tincture is recommended for someone who has been unsuccessful when using our other concentrations. The 2,000mg is also great for someone who has been actively using CBD for years and is looking to scale up their dosage.
Depending on the condition, CBD concentration does matter. While research in the field is continuing, different concentrations of CBD may be better suited for different benefits. Populum always recommends researching CBD to find out how peers experience the benefits of CBD. Check out Populum’s 800+ reviews to see how others have used our different concentrations of CBD oil tinctures.
The Bottom Line
Populum’s tinctures now come in concentrations of 250mg, 500mg, 1,000mg and 2,000mg. Like all their products, if you want to buy our 2,000mg Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD, they still offer a 30-day risk-free trial. If it's not what you expected, you can send it back for a full refund. If you're a regular Populum customer and would like to add the 2000mg bottle to your subscription, please feel free to reach out to our customer service team directly at hello@populum.com.
