Introducing IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl by Sound Seal
Sound Seal announced today the introduction of IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl Underlayment.
AGAWAM, Mass. – September 29, 2020 – Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, announced today the introduction of IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl.
IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl is an underlayment solution specifically designed for use under both dry back and glue down LVP/LVT, sheet vinyl, carpet and carpet tile flooring. The thin, 3mm design offers optimal acoustic improvement to flooring while PUR-bonded rubber granules maintain durability, permanent elasticity and age resistance. PUR-bonded rubber and cork elements are Green Circle certified for recycled content.
“ProBase Vinyl offers the same acoustical benefits as straight pure rubber while remaining more cost-effective,” says Dave Ingersoll, National Sales Manager at Sound Seal. “It can also be used in the same applications as rubber.”
Want to learn more? Mike Keeney, IMPACTA Sales Manager with Sound Seal, will be hosting a webinar highlighting the features and versatility of IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl. Sound Seal is hosting the product-focused webinar over four dates in early October. Register early to book a preferred timeslot.
https://www.soundseal.com/webinars.html
About Sound Seal
Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
