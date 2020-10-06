Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,160 in the last 365 days.

Introducing IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl by Sound Seal

Acoustic Underlayment

Probase Vinyl

Sound Seal announced today the introduction of IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl Underlayment.

ProBase Vinyl offers the same acoustical benefits as straight pure rubber while remaining more cost-effective.”
— Dave Ingersoll
AGAWAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGAWAM, Mass. – September 29, 2020 – Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, announced today the introduction of IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl.

IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl is an underlayment solution specifically designed for use under both dry back and glue down LVP/LVT, sheet vinyl, carpet and carpet tile flooring. The thin, 3mm design offers optimal acoustic improvement to flooring while PUR-bonded rubber granules maintain durability, permanent elasticity and age resistance. PUR-bonded rubber and cork elements are Green Circle certified for recycled content.

“ProBase Vinyl offers the same acoustical benefits as straight pure rubber while remaining more cost-effective,” says Dave Ingersoll, National Sales Manager at Sound Seal. “It can also be used in the same applications as rubber.”

Want to learn more? Mike Keeney, IMPACTA Sales Manager with Sound Seal, will be hosting a webinar highlighting the features and versatility of IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl. Sound Seal is hosting the product-focused webinar over four dates in early October. Register early to book a preferred timeslot.

https://www.soundseal.com/webinars.html

About Sound Seal
Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com

About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Jennifer Chagnon
Catalyst Acoustics Group
+1 413-789-1770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Introducing IMPACTA ProBase® Vinyl by Sound Seal

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.