FREE Online Health Education Program About Clinical Research Set for October 1st
International Organizations, Nonprofit Advocates and Local Partners Providing Education and Information on Clinical Research and Role in Health CarePHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following decades of distrust and misinformation about clinical research and its role in the development of treatments and healthcare, a unique consortium of health educators are coming together on October 1 for a free event to educate the public about clinical research participation.
AWARE for All is a free program that aims to educate and empower the public in making informed decisions about clinical research. Led by the nonprofit, the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), and supported by local research teams, advocacy groups, and a consortium of biopharmaceutical and service provider companies, the free online health education event about clinical research will be held Thursday, Oct 1. The event is open to the public and will take place from 4-6pm EDT via a secure online platform.
CISCRP's AWARE for All Philadelphia program comes at a critically important time when public interest in learning about clinical trials is high and the need for study volunteers in all disease conditions - including COVID-19 clinical trials -has increased sharply. In addition, the importance of diversity and inclusion in clinical trials has intensified given the under-representation of minority patients in clinical research and the disproportionately high incidence and severity of COVID-19 cases among minority communities.
"We're really encouraging the general public to attend this important event," said Joan Chambers, Senior Director at CISCRP. "The program will answer a lot of key questions that the public wants to know about the clinical trials process, what to expect as a study volunteer, and the benefits and risks of participation."
The AWARE for All online program on October 1 will feature Dr. Jonathan Jackson from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School as the keynote speaker. It will include a panel discussion among patients and researchers sharing their real experiences in clinical research. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions, participate in two health exercises, and visit a virtual educational health fair connecting with local and national community health advocates and researchers. A virtual theater will also be available presenting educational videos.
"Clinical research awareness is vital to the success of clinical trials," added Dr. Jonathan Jackson, Ph.D., Director of the Community Access, Recruitment, and Engagement (CARE) Research Center. "The success of clinical trials also depends on including a diverse and inclusive group of people representative of those who may receive the new therapy if it is approved for use."
Paulette McDaniels is one clinical research participant and encourages others to do their own research before they decide about joining a clinical trial. She also mentioned you learn more about your own health and body in a clinical research study, and that can help inform the study. "You have to know your own body, so you are aware when a change or something is happening, and you bring it back to your doctor. This is team effort. If you aren't working with your doctors on the team that's doing the study, nobody is going to get anywhere," says McDaniels.
As an African American woman, McDaniels also sees it as her job to help inform medical outcomes for other minorities. "My job as the patient in the study is to actively participate in the research so we an affect everyone for the better," she says.
In addition to broad clinical research topics, some program material and exhibitors will also provide health and clinical trial information specific to the greater Philadelphia area.
One virtual health fair exhibitor is a local Philadelphia organization seeking to better inform clinical research with systematically collected, anecdotal data about what works for various diseases and conditions. Maria Picone is the founder of Trend Community, a digital analytics company that analyzes social media conversations for health outcomes. After her daughter was born with a rare disease with secondary conditions to manage, Picone became interested in medical research. "We're learning what people are doing to manage their diseases, what they need to support their health better, and then report that to help develop new and better treatment options," says Picone.
Supporters of this event include Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, Drexel University College of Medicine, Greenphire, Lazarex Cancer Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Health - Montgomery County chapter, Allergy & Asthma Network, Fox Chase Cancer Center, TREND Community and the AWARE Industry Consortium.
The public is encouraged to register to attend AWARE for All Philadelphia by visiting the Eventbrite page. Please call 877-633-4376 or visit AwareForAll.org for more information.
About CISCRP
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit www.CISCRP.org for more information or to participate in CISCRP's educational initiatives. For additional questions about AWARE for All, contact awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 877-633-4376.
Lena Parsons
Parsons Public Relations Consulting
+1 773-425-0725
email us here