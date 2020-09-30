Being the Pedestrian in a Hit and Run Accident

The steps you should take if you are a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Hit-and-run accident cases are hard to navigate. Work with an attorney who will explain your options and help you determine the best course of action.” — James C. Haggerty

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car accidents don't happen to just those in vehicles; pedestrians walking nearby can fall victim too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,977 pedestrians were killed in car accidents in the US in 2017, and around 137,000 pedestrians were injured and treated in hospitals. Pedestrians in the older and younger age brackets tend to be at a higher risk of being hit by a car. However, even when you are following the rules of the road, there are times when a driver’s negligence is the cause of the accident.

All vehicle accidents are bad and usually result in some form of injury, but when the driver just hits a pedestrian walking by and runs away instead of helping the victim, it is inhumane.

Pennsylvania law stipulates that the driver who has caused the accident, intentionally or not, has to stop and wait for medical help to arrive in addition to sharing his or her contact details and other information with the police and the victim. In the case of a hit-and-run accident, you are left without this important information which means the chances of you getting a deserving claim is weakened.

The Steps You Should Take If You Are a Victim of a Hit-and-Run Accident

There are steps you can take to prevent such an accident from occurring. Whenever you are walking alongside a road, even if on the sidewalk, be careful and be alert of your surroundings. Always follow traffic rules and no matter how late you are, always be patient and wait for your turn. Only cross the street when the pedestrian signal is green, and be sure to look both ways before and while crossing.

If you’ve been a victim of a hit-and-run accident, the driver has left the scene without providing their contact information, so you are unable to file a case against him/her. However, this does not mean you have to let go of the case.

When you are first hit, try to gather as much information about the car and driver before he/she flees the scene. This can include the license plate number, the color, make, and model of the car, and any other identifying marks that would help the police catch them. If there are witnesses nearby, they may be able to help fill in the gaps of the accident. Use this information to create a report with the police at the scene. Their report and investigation will be crucial to your case. Most of the time, drivers in such accidents are apprehended.

File a claim with your insurance, and get medical treatment as soon as possible because your well-being is more important than anything else. Then, leave the rest to a trusted car accident lawyer with experience in hit-and-run accident cases. These cases tend to be more complex, and you need to understand all the legal options available.

In case of severe injuries, you will need high-quality medical treatment for a long period of time. The insurance claim may not always suffice, so you may have to research if other options are available. A personal injury lawyer has the expertise on such accidents and will help you to figure out the most viable path for your situation.

The trauma of being in a car accident can take a long time to heal: physically, mentally, and emotionally. If there are grievous injuries, then it could be difficult for you to collect evidence to help your case. An auto accident attorney has handled such cases before, and they will know what can be done to help you most in your situation. Let a personal injury attorney take care of your case while you recover.

