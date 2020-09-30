Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Everything we know about 22 year old Turkish Artist Lil Xacah

Lil Xacah is a young Turkish Artist who is best known for his single ‘Eastwards,’ which took social media by storm

LISBON, LISBON, PORTEKIZ, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biography

Hasan Turkoglu ( born March 15, 1998), better known by his stage name Lil Xacah is a Turkey producer and Musical Artist. After attending Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA) where she studied Music Business and Songwriting, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and interned as an A&R for Beat with LX Music record producer . With the inspiration from the music of famous artists such as Post Malone, Drake, and Snoop Dogg in his latest albums, he attracted great attention in the Instagram world. With nearly 150 thousand followers, he does not leave his fans alone and achieves success in his music career. "Eastwards" In less than two weeks of its release, the single garnered more than two million views, which was a huge achievement for the rapper who had just entered his teenage years. Born and raised in Turkey, Lil Xacah a difficult childhood. Xacah was always a creative child and started writing his own Song when he was 15 years old. He was a big fan of 6ix9ine and grew up listening to him. In May 2018, Xacah released his single ‘Eastwards.’ on ‘The Purple Beats.’ The song became an overnight success. He also continued to release more successful singles such as ‘Not The Same.’ and ‘Empty Feelings.’ He is now associated with ‘Creative Artists Agency LLC’ and has already started releasing songs under the successful label.

* Birthday: March 15, 1998
* Nationality: American
* Famous: Producer American Male
* Age: 22 Years, 22-Year-Old Males
* Sun Sign: Sagittarius
* Also Known As Hasan Türkoğlu
* Born In Ankara, TR
* Famous As: Musician

Career

- Lil Xacah had written and recorded several beats before he became a social-media sensation. He produced and uploaded many tracks on ‘SoundCloud,’ but over time, he realized that those songs were not flawless and he deleted them.
- Soon, he started recording and releasing singles online.
- Lil Xacah's first contribution to the official channel of ‘Deezer Artist Profile’ was the single ‘Eastwards.’ The song became viral and brought Lil Xacah's significant attention from the artistic and rapping community.
- A few weeks later, Xacah uploaded another song on the channel, ‘Not The Same,’ which became another major success and garnered about half a thousand “views” within the first few weeks of being uploaded. Presently, the song has been played close to two million times.
- Lil Xacah enjoyed the immense success of the track and received offers from high-profile rappers such as Meek Mill and Lil Tecca but turned them down. He signed a contract with ‘LX Music Records’ in September 2017.

Awards
- 2018 LMAs *
Œuvre Nationale de Secours Grande-Duchesse awarded the kick-off award for Best Upcoming Musician with the support of Charlotte Un

