VAVE AND VAZIVA GROUP STRENGHTEN REAL ESTATE POSITIONS IN PARISIAN LUXURY DISTRICTS

Real Estate Tokenization

PARIS, FRANCE, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaziva Group has selected the VAVE platform for the issuance of real estate tokens based on a building located in the most sought-after area of the French capital. This 6-storey building will be used to dismemberment of bare ownership with sale of temporary usufruct for 5 years. These new models built mainly for first-time buyers are based on sophisticated financial engineering and we believe that crypto-assets can play a crucial catalytic role in this challenging period for the financial sector.

According to Christophe Kay Kourdouly CFO of VAZIVA Group "the Vave platform has completed a first operation that was not as attractive as this Parisian building with the enrolment of thousands of subscribers, investors and good news spreaders, who have access to the technology of the club deals platform, Cocorico's.io and Skyrush.io providing rewards in Tokens. We believe that the building on rue d'Assas should attract new institutional players to the platform".

This issue of tokens will be permanent since two other buildings are in the scope of the ID/Vaziva group with equally prestigious addresses on the Champs Elysées and Saint Germain des Prés.

Tokens are digital securities representing tangible underlyings, they are sold in fractions and allow their monetization with a scheme and a yield decided by the issuer through a White Paper. Transactions for the Vave tokens are registered in the Ethereum blockchain and under smart contracts delivered by Vave.io

About VAZIVA GROUP

Vaziva group is a social fintech company based in France and serve employees with Mastercard payment tools for their lunch and social endowments given by their Human resources dpt. Vaziva Group A B2B2C company since 2016 is deploying now real estate financing engineering for young employees. Today Vaziva distribute endowments through their 60 000 Mastercard cards holders

About VAVE.IO

Vave offers a social network for real estate clubs deals owners willing to tokenize and sell their real estate projects. Once the fundraising is completed, Vave issues real estate tokens and distributes them through its platform and partners' such as cocoricos.io. The connection with exchanges is made internally to give owners access to a worldwide liquidity. The Vave.io network gathers today 15 000+ monthly subscribers.

For Inquiries Christophe Kay Kourdouly CFO Vaziva Group

christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com