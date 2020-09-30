JOIN DTI FOR CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS MONTH EVENTS

Dover, DE – Governor John Carney has declared October Cyber Security Awareness Month (CSAM) in Delaware and the Department of Technology and Information (DTI) has a number of activities planned. For the first time, the kick-off event is a brand new Cyber Safety and Security presentation, launching Thursday October 1, 2020 at 12:00pm EST. This virtual event can be found at https://digiknow.dti.delaware.gov/pages/cybersecurityevents.shtml.

The 2020 Cyber Security Awareness Month Virtual Event provides information, tips and cyber safety reminders. This compilation of videos and materials, designed to serve the cyber safety information needs for anyone ranging from teens to businesses and organizations, is divided into concise and easily viewed segments.

Four categories featured in the presentation are: Citizens, Businesses, Government, and Industry Partners. Information is presented in a series of short videos and printable materials. The virtual event is designed to address any person that is touched by technology – and that is EVERYONE! Learn about security related to mobile devices, phishing attacks and protecting personal private data or take a look at each industry that you use and the security protocols they use to keep your data secure.

There is no cost or registration needed to take part in this event. It is formatted to permit viewing in segments or in its entirety. Numerous links to well-trusted sources make the event both educational and entertaining.

This event is a collaboration between DTI and the Delaware Cyber Security Advisory Council (DCSAC).

For more information on other Cyber Security Awareness Month activities, go to: Digiknow.delaware.gov.

CSA Program Contact: Claudette Martin-Wus, DTI (302) 739-9636, Martin-Wus.Claudette@state.de.us

Media Contact: Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI (302) 739-9736 w Christina.Dirksen@delaware.gov