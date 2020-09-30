Mask Up In Style with timeless stylish masks which celebrate diverse fashion cultures from around the world.
Make wearing a face mask a Fashion Statement.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make wearing a face-mask a fashion statement. We've created a simple yet beautiful collection of timeless stylish protective masks that celebrate diverse fashion cultures from around the world. We have created these masks with you in mind. Our protective masks are made of 2 layers of 100% Organic Cotton.
They are easily adaptable to different sizes with adjustable straps and it includes a hidden, integrated metal nosepiece to ensure a snug fit, so your glasses won’t get damped.
Each mask comes with layered PM2.5 activated carbon filters with two layers of melt-blown polypropylene. Filters should be replaced every 7 days. Our sizes fit adults and kids ages 3 and up.
For orders in volume (anything over 10 pieces), contact us directly at Goodwin-Goodwin@mail.com
https://www.christiegoodwin.com
Christie Goodwin
Goodwin & Goodwin
+44 7909 574188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn