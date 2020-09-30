Catherine Hartloper of Channelled Messages From Above to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you are curious about your future, or you wish to communicate with a loved one who has passed, or you just need someone to listen, a psychic cannot read a person unless their heart is open. But all it takes is one little crack and a psychic can get do all they have to do.

Catherine Hartloper is the founder of Channelled Messages From Above. Catherine is a highly-intuitive psychic and medium with 30 years of experience connecting to Divine Source as a vessel for information and guidance tailored to the needs and circumstances of each individual. Her readings empower her clients and to see the positive aspects of your life’s lessons while receiving divine guidance, predictions and healing energies of spirit.

Catherine has been using her gifts to help people her whole life. She says it’s because she has seen that one person can make a difference.

“It was never a burden because I always accepted it as a gift,” says Catherine. “I know in my soul that I am blessed and protected by God. I know it's all about love. It's all about helping people. I trust the gift. God brings everybody to me. Whoever I'm supposed to help it comes through.”

Catherine says her clients are looking for a way to help themselves. As a psychic, Catherine is a professional problem solver. She is what is known as “clairsentient:” she knows things ahead of time. Still, she says, even though every reading is different, it's always about helping people resolve issues and move forwards.

“I always tell people, ‘The future is not written in stone,’” says Catherine. “It's always about the choices that you make. What you do today, affects your tomorrow, and that’s empowering. I empower and give people tools to go forward.”

Sometimes, however, the souls of deceased loved one’s desire to relay messages. This is when Catherine becomes more than a psychic, but also a medium. All mediums are psychics, but a medium communicates with souls that have crossed over.

“On the other side it is all about love,” says Catherine. “I'm the vehicle through which the information comes across. Sometimes it's an impression, a feeling. I can't give you lottery numbers, but spirit has come through to give whatever message needs to be delivered to help empower the person to go forward. The information comes in the blink of an eye. And it doesn't belong to me, so I can't twist it.”

“I’m most proud of helping people,” says Catherine. “I've done readings and people come back and tell me I saved their life. It's all about helping people, whatever it is that is needed to help raise their vibration. That's what my purpose is.”

Close Up Radio will feature Catherine Hartloper in an interview with Jim Masters on October 2nd at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.channelledmessages.com