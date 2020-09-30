Kardex introduces NEW Display LED-Navigator
LED-Navigator is designed to simplify human-machine-cooperation by using advanced indicators with colour, light and written elements. It improves picking efficiency, accuracy and process reliability.”LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of Covid-19 and a move towards increased consumer purchasing online, Kardex Remstar introduces greater functionality to improve order picking performance for distributors and ecommerce suppliers who require a faster turnaround of orders.
Using LED technology, the LED-Navigator makes order picking easier and faster for new and existing customers of Kardex. Finding and selecting the right products in a warehouse has never been more important and orders now must match the speed in which the stock is required.
As the market leader in automated storage and retrieval solutions, a major component in their success has been in combining the speed of Kardex Storage solutions with the latest innovations in warehouse systems. The Display LED-Navigator is a major upgrade that will deliver a much faster and more accurate picking process.
“Our research has found that accurate and fast order picking is as important for our global customers as usability. We developed a definitive order picking solution that surpasses anything in the market today by focusing on the needs of a business and the individual operators. LED-Navigator is designed to simplify human-machine-cooperation by using advanced indicators with colour, light and written elements. It improves picking efficiency, picking accuracy, and process reliability.” Dr. Volker Jungbluth, Head of Corporate Technology, Kardex AG
The pressure on distributors and wholesale companies is increasing exponentially, and traditional fulfilment operations are being squeezed. Global organizations such as Kardex have decades of expertise in understanding the trends in the market, so it’s no surprise that they have developed solutions to enable their customers to remain competitive in a changing market. No longer can a business rely solely on order pickers to walk along endless rows of shelving to collect, pack, ship and deliver manually whilst meeting the customer’s changing expectations.
How Display LED-Navigator works
The Kardex Shuttle will now come with a new LED panel featuring a status bar and countdown, which indicates when it’s time to pick. This enables the operator to pick at precisely the right moment. A colour navigator delivers intuitive operator guidance. With a multi-coloured display, the LED-Navigator supports various picking strategies. There is also a language customization feature for multilingual communication, which displays alphabetical languages and characters for any desired language including Chinese, Japanese and Korean.
One of the main benefits experienced by Kardex customers has been improved picking accuracy. By displaying the material and order information by article number, description, measurement, storage location and order quantity, customers have seen no mispicks. Safe navigation is assured and a visual confirmation to the operator further supports the correct picking processes.
About Kardex Remstar
Kardex Remstar is a global company developing, manufacturing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The company is a leading provider of storage systems, order picking software and life cycle services. Customers from all industries use solutions from Kardex Remstar to organize their intralogistic processes in a simpler and more transparent manner as well as to save space and cut process costs. Kardex Remstar customers come from a broad range of industries, such as automotive, electronics, chemical/pharmaceutical, retailing, mechanical engineering and health care.
Kardex Remstar has two production sites in Germany (Bellheim and Neuburg). To date, the company has successfully installed around 140,000 dynamic storage systems across the globe. With an extensive sales and dealership network, Kardex Remstar is active in over 30 countries and employs around 1,200 people worldwide.
