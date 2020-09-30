WCG Inc. Announces Planned Merger Through Acquisition of Summit Accounting Solutions
WCG Inc. & SAS announced today the planned merger of their accounting firms to offer expanded services and opportunities for both clients and employees
This will add tremendous value to both our clients and employees. With commitment to an amazing client experience, this merger will create one of the industry’s leading public accounting firms.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCG Inc. & Summit Accounting Solutions announced today the planned merger of their accounting firms to offer expanded services and opportunities for both clients and employees. The acquisition will include expansion into a new Englewood office location as well. The opportunity to combine additional skill sets, especially in business development, client relations, operations, business advisory services, and tax preparation & consultations is the primary catalyst for the acquisition and merger.
— Jason Schneider
Summit Accounting Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Wealth Group. Summit Accounting Solutions was founded in 2011 and has provided business and individual tax preparation and planning, full-service accounting, and advisory services for clients nationwide.
“There is no question that this will add tremendous value to both our clients and employees. With commitment to an amazing client experience and backed with years upon years of combined knowledge from staff dedicated to the accounting profession, this merger will create one of the industry’s leading public accounting firms" says Jason Schneider, President of Summit Accounting Solutions.
WCG Inc., founded in 2007 by Tina and Jason Watson (formerly Watson CPA Group), provides worldwide business consulting and tax preparation from their Colorado Springs CPA firm.
“Growth and expansion must be carefully considered and metered. The client experience is critical to us, and the right size and the right people are the ingredients to success” adds Jason Watson, Founding Partner of WCG.
The expanded business will serve over 2,500 individuals and small businesses across the world with a range of services including tax planning, tax return preparation, full-service accounting, and business consulting.
WCG’s unique expertise includes proficiency in virtual relationships, and they have been pioneers of the online tax accountant model for over a decade. WCG was built for long-distance relationships, and has a truly national presence with over 80% of their client base being outside of Colorado, Summit Accounting Solutions has more localized clients focused in Colorado, Arizona, and Mississippi. Combining these client bases will add balance and opportunity to WCG’s services and operations.
Jason Watson
WCG
+1 719-428-3261
email us here