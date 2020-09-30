Frozen Yogurt 2020 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Frozen Yogurt Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2026”

Frozen Yogurt Market 2020

The report covers the Global Frozen Yogurt Market 2019 by manufacturers region types and application, forecast to 2024. The report provides analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities and potential applications. Frozen yogurt is a dessert made with yogurt and other dairy products. It provides a way for customers to enjoy a dessert that is health-conscious, as the primary ingredients include milk, and milk products, sugar accounts to 15% and bacteria to 1%. The frozen yogurt dessert is a crossbreed with the ice cream and healthier yogurt products. The dessert is not completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals.

The global frozen yogurt market was valued 640 million USD in the year 2018 and is expected to reach the value of 2600 million USD by the end of the forecasted time span by growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.1% during 2019-2024.

The factors that it contains probiotics which are considered as good bacteria, contains lower level of lactose, provides nutrients that benefit the bone health, is lower in calories as compared to regular ice cream are the reasons that drive people toward the consumption of frozen yogurt and in turn increases the growth of the market as well.

Usage of frozen yogurt in bakery, dairy products etc. makes the product usable in a number of applications. The product has its dominance in the global market because of its usage in different products also. These are usually used in bakery products to give it that crunchy feel or are consumed as dry fruits, which is good for health. The expansion of retail chain format globally has contributed significantly to the growth of the supermarkets and hypermarkets effectively and is anticipated to continue its contribution even during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of Frozen Yogurt Market covered as:

Yogen Fruz

Menchie’s

Pinkberry

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

llaollao

Perfect time

Ben & Jerry’s

Micat

Orange Leaf

Yogiboost

Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie's are the global leading supplier. On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

Market segmentations:-

The global frozen yogurt market is segmented on the basis of

By Type

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Gelato

Frozen Novelties

Frozen Yogurt

Sherbet and Sorbet

Frozen Custard

Flavored Frozen Yogurt

By consumers

Minor (age<18)

Young Man (18-30)

Young Woman (18-30)

Middle-Aged Person (30-50) Senior (age>50)

By Applications

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

On-Trade

Independent Retailers

Other

By Regions

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific regions including China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia.

South American regions including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.

The Middle East and African regions including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Regional Analysis:-

Geographically, the global Frozen Yogurt market is prognosticated to receive a good momentum with the speedy growth of North America. The Asia Pacific showcases a handsome growth on the back of the healthy concentration of product manufacturers. The demand for the global market in the region could be augmented further due to the swelling adoption of convenience foods by the rising working-class population. Other regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to demonstrate an ordinary demand for the global market.

