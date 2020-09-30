ASCLEPIUS - VIRTUAL DISSECTION TABLE making its way in Europe
ASCLEPIUS - VIRTUAL DISSECTION TABLE making its way in Europe.TAICHUNG, TAIWAN, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd, a Taiwan based manufacturer of the Virtual Dissection Table for the Medical Educational purposes, is making its way up in the European market. Recently, Asclepius was installed in the TECHNICKA UNIVERZITA V LIBERCI in the INTERAKTIVNI LABORATOR (FZS14). The main goal of the laboratory is TO provide an interactive education place for students in various interaction groups using a new highly sophisticated virtual 3D teaching portal of imaging methods. The laboratory is used to teach students with the possibility of creating specific teaching conditions, for example in subjects such as communication, psychology, transcultural nursing and more. At the same time, it offers the use of a virtual representation of real body parts down to the smallest detail. Its use is essential for real anatomy and clinical cases leading to the development of thinking in situations during clinical training. The laboratory also serves to solve qualification work.
Asclepius manufacturers take it as a very promising step forward entering the European market with one motive to provide the Virtual Dissection Table to every medical college to enhance the traditional medical education to a more technological and user-friendly interface. Discussing the abilities of the Asclepius, Virtual Dissection Table consists of virtual human cadavers (both male and female). The fully annotated content of the Virtual Anatomy enables the students to have a better understanding of the human anatomy in an interactive way. The possibility to go layer by layer in depth of the human anatomy provides the students an in-depth knowledge of the human anatomy. Familiarizing with the in-depth knowledge, Asclepius provides the Virtual Dissection feature which lets the students and professors to perform the dissection any number of times for the complete anatomy of the human. Ability to connect to the PACS makes it more user friendly as the professors can import all the necessary DICOM images from the system and explain it to the students. 3D reconstruction of the data from the 2D DICOM images in less than 30 seconds makes it the fastest conversion software as well. A collection of the pre-loaded cases for the Radiology and Histopathology makes Asclepius one of the most desired medical educational product in the market.
Mr. ANURAG LAL (VISHU)
Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Taiwan
+886906788825
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn