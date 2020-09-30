Ceramic Brake Disc Market 2020 by Technology, Trends, Share, Revenue, Top Companies, Segmentation to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

September 30, 2020

Ceramic Brake Disc Market

The brake disc is the component against which the brake pads clamp on to slow or stop the wheels. A special feature of carbon-ceramic brake disks is the ceramic composite material they are made from. Both the carbon-ceramic brake disk body and the friction layers applied to each side consist of carbon fiber-reinforced silicon carbide. This report focuses on Ceramic Brake Disc volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Brake Disc market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brembo

Akebono Brake Industry CO., Ltd.

ROTORA

Surface Transformers PLC

SGL Carbon

Fusion Brakes, LLC

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

Segment by Application

Passenger cars

LCVs

HCVs

