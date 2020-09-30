Ceramic Brake Disc Market 2020 by Technology, Trends, Share, Revenue, Top Companies, Segmentation to 2025
The brake disc is the component against which the brake pads clamp on to slow or stop the wheels. A special feature of carbon-ceramic brake disks is the ceramic composite material they are made from. Both the carbon-ceramic brake disk body and the friction layers applied to each side consist of carbon fiber-reinforced silicon carbide. This report focuses on Ceramic Brake Disc volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Brake Disc market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Brembo
Akebono Brake Industry CO., Ltd.
ROTORA
Surface Transformers PLC
SGL Carbon
Fusion Brakes, LLC
...
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
OEMs
Aftermarket
Segment by Application
Passenger cars
LCVs
HCVs
