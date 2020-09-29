THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Complete Consideration of H.R. 6270 – Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act of 2020 (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.
House Amendment to the Senate Amendments to H.R. 925 – Updated Heroes Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 5901 – Technology Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7340 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7496 – COVID PREPARE Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5736 – Transnational White Supremacist Extremism Review Act, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5780 – Safe Communities Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5823 – State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Richmond – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5822 – Homeland Security Acquisition Professional Career Program Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5811 – TSA Personnel Workplace Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5804 – DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security)