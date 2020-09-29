Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 6270 – Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act of 2020 (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

House Amendment to the Senate Amendments to H.R. 925 – Updated Heroes Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (9 bills)

  1. H.R. 5901Technology Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  2. H.R. 7340Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
  3. H.R. 7496COVID PREPARE Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Oversight and Reform)
  4. H.R. 5736 – Transnational White Supremacist Extremism Review Act, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Homeland Security)
  5. H.R. 5780 – Safe Communities Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 5823 – State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Richmond – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 5822 – Homeland Security Acquisition Professional Career Program Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
  8. H.R. 5811 – TSA Personnel Workplace Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
  9. H.R. 5804 – DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security)
Postponed Suspensions (2 votes)
  1. H.R. 4764 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 5572 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)

