Pheasant stocking expanded to Boundary-Smith Creek and Coeur d'Alene River WMAs

IDFG has expanded the statewide pheasant stocking program to include the WMAs of Boundary-Smith Creek and the Coeur d’Alene River-Strobel and Lane Marsh Parcels here in the Panhandle Region. Staff will be releasing farm raised male pheasants starting the week of September 27th. Only male pheasants are legal to harvest. In the release areas, there are small resident populations of pheasants, so female birds may be present. To see a full list of stocking dates, locations and the number of birds to be released, go to our Pheasant Stocking Program website or click on one of the WMA names below.

Boundary-Smith Creek: The main stocking location for the youth-only hunt will be near the Fish and Game shop at the end of the north dike road. Additional stocking locations will be accessible from the parking areas at Smith Creek. Pheasants will be released over several acres to provide a quality hunt and reduce hunter crowding. There are several known grizzly bears in the vicinity of the WMA, so please exercise caution and carry bear spray when hunting in grizzly bear country.

Coeur d'Alene River Strobel and Lane Marsh: Pheasants will only be released on the Strobel Marsh parcel prior to the youth hunt. The Lane Marsh parcel will receive birds after the youth hunt is finished, but prior to the main season opener.

Strobel Marsh Parcel:

The parcel is located north of the Coeur d’Alene River and access to the property is from two locations off of Killarney Lake Rd. Both entry points will be marked with white signs indicating that it is a farm stocked pheasant hunting area. Both entry points allow for dry passage to the hunting area. Other options are available, but are difficult and require crossing the marsh.

Parking is limited along Killarney Lake Rd. Please utilized pull-offs and walk to access points if parking is not available directly adjacent to entry points. Several cars can park near the dike located before the Killarney Lake Boat Launch.

Please be aware that there is private land along Killarney Lake Road that protrudes into Strobel Marsh. Be aware of your location and respect private property. Using marked access points is the best way to avoid trespassing on private property.

Lane Marsh Parcel:

Parking is available at the Black Rock Trail Head for the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes off of Highway 3. Walk to the gate marked with a white pheasant hunting sign for easy access to the property.

No hunting is allowed on or within 75’ of the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes.

Private property is located adjacent to the hunting area in the southwest corner. This boundary is marked by a barbwire cattle fence and boundary signs.

The youth-only hunt season runs October 3-9. To participate in the youth pheasant hunt, youth must be 17 years or younger, have a valid hunting license and be accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Hunters are required to wear at least 36 square inches of visible hunter orange above the waist. Shooting hours are from 10 a.m to one-half hour after sunset at pheasant release locations.

Pheasant hunting for all ages opens on October 10th. Adults (18yrs and older) can hunt with a valid hunting license and an Upland Game Bird Permit. Permits can be purchased at any Fish and Game license vendor.

For full rules on pheasant hunting, see page 11 of the 2020-2021 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.