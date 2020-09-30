Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.29.20

Published: Sep 29, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 107 by the Committee on Budget – State government.

AB 890 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Nurse practitioners: scope of practice: practice without standardized procedures.

AB 1124 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Health care service plans: regulations: exemptions.

AB 1205 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – California Cut Flower Commission: membership: reconvening commission.

AB 1281 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Privacy: California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

AB 1458 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Cannabis testing laboratories.

AB 1525 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Cannabis: financial institutions. A signing message can be found here.

AB 1657 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission: Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California: report.

AB 1989 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Menstrual Products Right to Know Act of 2020.

AB 2061 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Firearms: inspections.

AB 2077 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Hypodermic needles and syringes.

AB 2101 by the Committee on Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement.

AB 2104 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Act of 2016.

AB 2118 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Health care service plans and health insurers: reporting requirements.

AB 2157 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Health care coverage: independent dispute resolution process.

AB 2253 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Professional licensure.

AB 2273 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Physicians and surgeons: foreign medical graduates: special faculty permits.

AB 2287 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Solid waste.

AB 2288 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Nursing programs: state of emergency.

AB 2338 by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) – Courts: contempt orders.

AB 2362 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Firearms dealers: conduct of business.

AB 2416 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Postsecondary education: student financial aid: satisfactory academic progress.

AB 2537 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Personal protective equipment: health care employees.

AB 2617 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Firearms: gun violence restraining orders.

AB 2644 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Skilled nursing facilities: deaths: reporting.

AB 2658 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – Occupational safety and health: hazards.

AB 2699 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: unsafe handguns.

AB 2723 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Civil actions: entry of judgment: written stipulation.

AB 2731 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – California Environmental Quality Act: City of San Diego: Old Town Center redevelopment.

AB 2847 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Firearms: unsafe handguns.

AB 2850 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Public transit employer-employee relations: San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District.

AB 2884 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – California State Lottery: revenue allocation.

AB 3087 by Assemblymember William Brough (R-Dana Point) – Contractors’ State License Law.

AB 3220 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Hazardous materials: underground storage tanks: pesticides.

AB 3372 by the Committee on Revenue and Taxation – Taxation: administration: earnings withholding: water’s edge elections.

SB 67 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Cannabis: marketing: appellations of origin: county, city, or city and county of origin.

SB 86 by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Department of Pesticide Regulation: chlorpyrifos: quarterly reports. A signing message can be found here.

SB 214 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Medi-Cal: California Community Transitions program.

SB 275 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Health Care and Essential Workers: personal protective equipment.

SB 406 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Health care: omnibus bill. A signing message can be found here.

SB 493 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Education: sex equity.

SB 596 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Calabasas) – In-home supportive services: additional higher energy allowance.

SB 702 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – California Renewables Portfolio Standard Program: procurement.

SB 723 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Firearms: prohibited persons.

SB 865 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Excavations: subsurface installations.

SB 1044 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Firefighting equipment and foam: PFAS chemicals.

SB 1244 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Cannabis testing laboratories.

SB 1380 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy: acquisition of real property.

SB 1472 by the Committee on Natural Resources and Water – Public resources: school lands.

SB 1474 by the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development – Business and professions.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 826 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Emergency food assistance: COVID-19. A veto message can be found here.

AB 995 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Hazardous waste. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1138 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Social media: the Parent’s Accountability and Child Protection Act. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1327 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Medi-Cal: reimbursement rates. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1470 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Cannabis testing. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2100 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Medi-Cal: pharmacy benefits. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2114 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act: procedures relating to employee termination or discipline. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2296 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – State Water Resources Control Board: local primacy delegation: funding stabilization program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2483 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – County jails: recidivism: reports. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2746 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Funding accountability: state funding for homelessness. A veto message can be found here.

AB 3005 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Leroy Anderson Dam and Reservoir: permitting, environmental review, and public contracting. A veto message can be found here.

AB 3164 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Fire prevention: wildland-urban interface wildfire risk model: model use guidelines. A veto message can be found here.

SB 68 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Hazardous waste: treated wood waste. A veto message can be found here.

SB 741 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Change of gender and sex identifier. A veto message can be found here.

SB 757 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – California Environmental Quality Act: environmental leadership projects: fixed guideway. A veto message can be found here.

SB 914 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Firearms. A veto message can be found here.

SB 972 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Corporation taxes: disclosure. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1257 by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Employment safety standards: household domestic services. A veto message can be found here.

