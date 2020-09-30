Silver Alert - Ruben Antonio Felix

Ruben Antonio Felix, 75 years old, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Last seen wearing a green ball cap, grey polo, light blue Levi jeans, and black slippers. Ruben has a large scar stretching from his chest to his pelvic area, from a prior surgery. Ruben went missing on September 29, 2020, at approximately 1030 hours, from his home in the area of 53rd Avenue and Camelback Road. He is known to frequent the shopping plazas at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. He especially likes the Walmart in that area.