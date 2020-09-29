AFRIKIN Talks: A New Way of Being
A panel discussion with leaders from Africa and the Diaspora to address high-priority goals that explore key questions on a changing world and COVID-19 ReliefMIAMI, FLORIDA, US, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A virtual discussion with leaders from Africa and the Diaspora on a new way of being upon entry into a new reality -- this discussion on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, at 3 PM, is the fifth in the AFRIKIN series.
AFRIKIN Talks 2020 highlights a discourse with the aforementioned panelists based on lessons learned from great leaders in thought on the urgent need for a shift to a new way of being for the removal of class and social division from our mental and spiritual framework as a global family. As the anti-racism movement progresses, humanity now focuses on a consideration of Love as the motivating force to move forward as a collective global community.
AFRIKIN Talks are essential for finding ways of working together effectively in an altered world. In celebration of cultural variations, there is exploration of new behaviors and perceptions. In order to assist each other, there is now a consideration of cultural identity, economic equity and understanding of community, in all sectors, for the sharing of ideas on the circulation of resources and for the development and growth of all participants in this necessary panel discussion.
AFRIKIN has created a transitional area for intellectual exchange -- a free and safe space where humankind is motivated to create a new way of being through a social practice that acknowledges and recognizes accountability to a higher standard of existence according to the excelling way of Love. This is a time for analysis on how humanity must transform in order to survive. AFRIKIN Talks has invited a distinctive selection of academics, artists, luminaries, and presenters to engage in discussion on new ways of investing in our communities. This involves the contributions of effort, resources, thought and time for development, growth, and problem solving during this unprecedented time of systemic transition within a world in crises.
Reformulation of our cultural identity and reinterpretation of the concept of community is crucial. Educators and facilitators are now being called upon to act as intercessors and participants in the process of creating connections through discussion that looks forward, without fear. These forums and workshops are designed to galvanize, inform and motivate an emerging global culture re-defined as, AFRIKIN – the fusion of two words – Africa (the continent) and Kinship (a sharing of characteristics and/or origins) – originating from the same source-point and existing as brothers and sisters in human kin-ship. This kinship, when realized, allows for harmonious and purposeful action in creating peaceful solutions for complex social problems. In view of what is described as the “evolving field” of creative placemaking, one must consider the “power of the arts, culture, and creativity to serve the community’s interests”, however with an expanding view of interconnection of community networks.
Affinity contributes to happiness and wellness. Principled love allows for the creation of a space where there is respect for one another -- a place for learning and growth, where a moment is seized for contemplation of life through interviews with those who have been re-shaped by their experiences and who are set in motion toward a new awareness and responsiveness. Passengers from various cultures and industries now tell their stories of advancement, forfeiture, growth, and progression – prologues – as historic overtures in an era of social transformation. Keeping with traditional AFRIKIN programming, for this virtual celebration we will also feature singers, players of instruments, and dancers from various parts of the earth to provide a perspective on how different cultures occupying the same space and time converge. This expansive approach allows for the growth and progression of culture to uplift the community.
This is an opportunity for bridging the gaps between our cultural groups whether from Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, Oceania, or the Diaspora at large.
The call goes out to the global family to spend the Sunday afternoon of Nov. 1, 2020, at 3 PM reconnecting, reframing, and repurposing.
RSVP and tune in at afrikin.org to contribute to the effort of identifying viable solutions as we teach each other about the most singular important facet of life, which is Love as a guiding force for human action. This is the time to learn a new of being.
