Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,832 in the last 365 days.

New head of Judges Association targets budgets, pensions

(Subscription required) As for the budget and pension matters -- projects that will be high priority given what Delaney refers to as "the new economy" -- he said he will work with the Cantil-Sakauye, the Judicial Council, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators.

You just read:

New head of Judges Association targets budgets, pensions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.