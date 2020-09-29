(Subscription required) "I put the word out there to the attorneys, 'We're open to your suggestions and comments,'" she said, as the court adjusted to Judicial Council order on closures and other limitations due to COVID-19.
Sep 29, 2020
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Kern County Presiding Judge Judith Dulcich
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.