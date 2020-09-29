Construction starts on Phase 3 of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East project in 2021

Summer Derrey, communications, 509-969-7784

EASTON – Since 2010, crews have been hard at work widening Interstate 90 along Keechelus Lake. This year gave us a minor break in construction, and crews will resume work in 2021. The third phase of construction will start near Easton. Please join us for an online open house to learn more.

Open house information

When Monday, Sept. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Where Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, project information is available to view online.

Details The online open house will give the public information on: