New York State Division of Human Rights Resumes GENDA Public Awareness Campaign September 16, 2020 New York State Division of Human Rights Announces Statewide Fair Housing Public Information Campaign​ July 29, 2020 New York State Division of Human…

The New York State Division of Human Rights (Division) announces the resumption of its public awareness campaign about the protections against gender identity discrimination offered by the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA). The Division will restart the campaign with a virtual event on September 24, 2020.

“Educating the public about their rights and obligations is just as vital as enforcement,” said Division of Human Rights Interim Commissioner Johnathan J. Smith. “No New Yorker should face discrimination due to their gender identity or expression. The Division will work tirelessly to ensure that transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary New Yorkers have every opportunity to participate fully in the economic and cultural life of the State.”

In January 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed GENDA, landmark civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or expression. In January 2020—as part of the one-year anniversary of the enactment of GENDA—Governor Cuomo directed the Division to launch a statewide GENDA Know Your Rights campaign. That campaign began on January 29, 2020 with an event headlined by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul at the Hetrick-Martin Institute, a New York City based organization that provides services to LGBTQ+ youth. Subsequent programming was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will conclude in November, which is Transgender Awareness Month, with a statewide virtual panel discussion about transgender rights and discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

Further information about these events, including registration, and additional information on upcoming events can be found by visiting DHR’s webpage at https://dhr.ny.gov/genda. You can also follow @NYSHumanRights on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates on the campaign.

