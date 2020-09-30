Abyde Chosen to Enhance Darkhorse Tech Dental Practice Users HIPAA Compliance Programs

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Abyde announced its partnership with Darkhorse Tech as their preferred choice to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance to Darkhorse's dental practice clients.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, it’s important for dental practice’s to understand how HIPAA impacts practice operations, technical safeguards and all that’s involved in implementing a complete HIPAA compliance program. Through this partnership, Darkhorse Tech clients are provided with industry-leading software and support to manage a compliance program that not only meets government requirements but alleviates HIPAA stress.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Partnering with Darkhorse Tech will help more practices realize HIPAA compliance and provide users with a complete, and successful operations and technology program,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are excited to be a part of Darkhorse Tech’s select solutions and to continue providing education and support to dental practices across the nation.”

“Darkhorse Tech chose Abyde for its user-friendly software, educational resources, and perfect fit within our existing solutions. We couldn’t be happier to have Abyde as a partner,” said Reuben Kamp, CEO of Darkhorse Tech, “We are excited to work together on getting our customers up to HIPAA compliance standards, including protecting their practice and their patients in the best way possible.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Darkhorse Tech

Darkhorse Tech (New York) is a technology and Managed Services Provider specialized in serving dentists and dental specialties. We provide HIPAA Compliant Services to support practices such as Anti-Ransomware Technology, Managed Firewalls, Encrypted Email and Backup/Disaster Recovery Systems. On the hardware side, we can resell computer hardware and do full dental startup buildouts. We have been around since 2012 serving the dental community and for more info, visit www.darkhorsetech.com.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com