Three prestigious rum brands debut apparel collections on Noble Cane

Noble Cane 3 Prestigious Brands

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting in October 1st, fans of Worthy Park Estate Rum, Rum-Bar Rum, and Holmes Cay Rum will be able to show their love of these brands in a whole new way with the launch of their first apparel and accessories collections on NobleCane.com.

Each collection is inspired by the brands’ original logos, allowing any fan to become a brand ambassador with just one click from the comfort of their home. They include shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tumblers, and more.

For Federico Hernández, founder of Noble Cane, adding Holmes Cay Rum, Worthy Park Estate Rum, and Rum-Bar Rum gives fans the opportunity to buy fresh, youthful, and fun items designed to show off each brand in a unique way. “Each of our pieces has its own language. Just as they can project a logo, they can also project the values of a brand such as originality, personality, trust, and credibility,” he said.

Holmes Cay Rum was created with a simple premise, to seek out the world’s best rums and release them unadulterated and at cask strength. Each limited edition release is dedicated to U.S. lovers of ultra-premium spirits.

Worthy Park Estate Rums, the oldest operating estate in Jamaica but also the newest distillery in Jamaica, was designed to maintain the highest levels of quality and efficiency. They distill their rums with the traditional Jamaican double retort pot still method, producing heavy bodied rums full of esters and congeners. That includes the distillery’s Rum-Bar line of rums, a collection led by one of Jamaica's most talked about overproof rums; as well as their Worthy Park Single Estate line up. From grass to bottle, the whole rum making process happens right at the estate. You can enjoy all products from Worthy Park mixed in your favourite cocktail, neat or on the rocks!.

Noble Cane is a platform originally created to supply “Trust Me, I’m a Rummelier” swag for Zavvy.co and therumlab.com, along with other products that help consumers connect with the rum brands they love and showcase their passion for the category.

To explore the Holmes Cay Rum, Worthy Park Estate, and Rum-Bar collections, go to noblecane.com. Apparel and accessories can be shipped and delivered within days, depending on your country.

