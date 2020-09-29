Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,818 in the last 365 days.

Information Regarding Tyler Technologies Security Incident

Last week Tyler Technologies experienced an IT cybersecurity breach on their internal network. Tyler is working with security firms and law enforcement to determine the extent of the event. At this time the Judiciary’s E-Filing website, portal website, internal Odyssey systems will remain up and functional. All aspects of the Odyssey project are proceeding as scheduled. This operational status is subject to change as we receive more information from Tyler about the nature of the breach.

As a part of our review of this incident, the Judiciary has communicated with most of the other state Judiciaries who use Tyler products and has coordinated with the Vermont Agency of Digital Service and our partner, NuHarbor Security, to ensure we’re taking the necessary steps to keep our network and systems secure. Tyler has indicated that “based on the evidence available to-date, all indications are that the impact of this incident was directed at our internal corporate network and phone systems.” Nevertheless, we have taken precautions based on expert advice we have received, which are similar to those executed in other states. We continue to closely monitor the situation and our environment.

Tyler is regularly updating their website with information regarding this incident. All Vermont Odyssey systems, including Guide and File and the Public Portal, continue to operate normally.

You just read:

Information Regarding Tyler Technologies Security Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.