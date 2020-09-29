Supreme Court Jurist Jams for Justice

Justice Michael P. Donnelly (front left) will perform tonight in a virtual “Jam for Justice” event in downtown Cleveland.

In normal years, the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland hosts a live summer festival with fans packed into the iconic House of Blues downtown.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show transitioned to a virtual format with four nights of performances live-streamed from Cleveland’s House of Blues. The final performance is tonight at 7:30 p.m.

“Jam for Justice” raises money for the non-profit’s important mission of offering legal services to those who can’t afford to pay for an attorney.

The demand for legal aid has risen considerably due to the coronavirus pandemic. In just the past two months, requests for housing and employment help have increased 39 percent and 22 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Tonight’s event features Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Donnelly, who plays guitar in the band “Faith & Whiskey”, along with other judges, law students, and attorneys.

“The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is one of Northeast Ohio‘s most important institutions providing access to justice for low income people,” Justice Donnelly said. “The boys and I from Faith and Whiskey are going to do our best to put on a good show and support this worthy cause.”

Details on the event can be found here. While the event is free, donations to legal aid are appreciated. Visit the legal aid society’s website for more information on its work to extend justice throughout Northeast Ohio.